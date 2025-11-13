HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi blast suspects planned 4 blasts in different cities

Thu, 13 November 2025
09:09
The plot into the deadly car blast in Delhi's Red Fort area that killed 12 continues to unravel. Investigation agencies on Thursday informed that around eight suspects were allegedly preparing to execute coordinated explosions at four locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused groups had intended to move in pairs, each carrying multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for simultaneous attacks. Among those under scrutiny are individuals linked to past terror cases, including Red Fort blast accused Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Dr Umar, and Shaheen. According to sources, the police was able to foil a major terror conspiracy involving a plan to carry out a series of blasts across multiple Indian cities. 

Sources revealed that the accused had jointly raised approximately Rs 20 lakh in cash, which was handed over to Umar for operational expenses. The funds were allegedly used to procure over 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser (NPK fertilizer is a blend of three Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Potassium (K)) and can be used to extract explosive material ) worth around Rs 3 lakh from Gurugram, Nuh, and adjoining areas, intended for the preparation of IEDs. Investigators have also uncovered that Umar created a Signal app group comprising two to four members to coordinate activities securely. 

According to probe agencies, Dr Muzammil became inclined towards Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind, an offshoot of ISIS between 2021 and 2022 after maintaining contact with associates of slain terrorists. He was introduced to the network by one Irfan, alias Maulvi. 

Weapons recovered in 2023 and 2024 are believed to have been acquired by this module as part of their preparation for forming an independent terror group. Investigation agencies continue to trace the broader network, suspecting that the accused had planned to execute the attack in the near future. -- ANI

