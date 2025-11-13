HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi blast punishment will serve as a warning: Amit Shah

Thu, 13 November 2025
Share:
18:56
Home Minister Amit Shah meets an injured at a Delhi hospital/ANI Photo
Home Minister Amit Shah meets an injured at a Delhi hospital/ANI Photo
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the punishment for those behind the blast in Delhi will send a message to the world that no one should ever dare to even think of such an attack again. 

Shah was speaking, through video link, at the inauguration of Shri Motibhai R Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School and Sagar Organic Plant at Boriyavi village in Gujarat's Mehsana district. 

"All those who committed this cowardly act and those behind it will be brought before the law and given the strictest possible punishment. The Government of India and Ministry of Home Affairs are fully committed to ensuring this," he was quoted as saying in an official release. 

He also expressed deep condolences for the families of the victims of the blast, it said. 

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to ensure strict punishment for all those responsible for this terrorist act will definitely be fulfilled," Shah said, as per the Press Information Bureau release. 

"Punishment given to the perpetrators of the Delhi terror attack will send a message to the world that no one should ever dare to even think of such an attack in our country," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi blast punishment will serve as a warning: Amit Shah
LIVE! Delhi blast punishment will serve as a warning: Amit Shah

Doctors used Swiss app to message, had 32 cars for blasts
Doctors used Swiss app to message, had 32 cars for blasts

Police investigation reveals doctors linked to Al Falah University used the Threema app to plan the Delhi blast. The app's encryption and private server capabilities made it difficult to trace their communications.

Another car linked to Delhi blast found at Al-Falah University
Another car linked to Delhi blast found at Al-Falah University

Police in Faridabad, Haryana, have discovered another car believed to be connected to the Delhi blast case, this time parked at Al Falah University. The discovery follows the tracing of a Ford EcoSport linked to the same terror module....

'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'
'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'

'The elimination of terrorists does not imply the neutralisation of terrorism. That terrorist ecosystem continues to thrive in Kashmir.'

Will Bihar give Nitish a record 5th term?
Will Bihar give Nitish a record 5th term?

People of Bihar wait with bated breath for Friday's counting of votes polled in the recent assembly elections, which will decide whether Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar, the state's longest-serving chief minister, will get a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO