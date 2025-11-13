HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Delhi blast: J-K police crackdown on OGWs; many held

Thu, 13 November 2025
21:37
File image
Several locations in the valley's Baramulla, Pulwama, and Shopian districts were raided on Thursday in a crackdown on subversive elements in the wake of the deadly Red Fort blast, the police said. 

The raids were aimed at neutralising subversive and law-defying elements, and reinforcing the overall climate of public order and civic assurance, a police spokesperson said. 

Six individuals linked with subversive networks were brought to Police stations and bound down under law after the raids, he said. 

The police searched 22 properties associated with overground workers (OGW), while 20 OGWs were bound down and two were jailed under preventive detention. 

Two individuals booked under UAPA and presently on bail, were examined and one was bound down under preventive law. 

Eight bailed UAPA accused were identified for bail cancellation and two have been submitted before a court. 

The spokesperson said 16 cordon and search operations (CASOs) were conducted across the valley, while 292 vehicles were made to undergo checks. -- PTI

