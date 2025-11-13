Delhi blast docs' diaries reveal dates 'Nov 8 to 12'

09:55

Dr Umar Un Nabi's house in Pulwama





According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of about 25 individuals, most of them hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.

According to the information from the diaries, it can be said that the blast was to be carried out as part of a well-planned conspiracy. These diaries were recovered on Tuesday and Wednesday from Dr Umar's room number four and Muzammil's room number 13.





Additionally, police recovered a diary from Muzammil's room, the same location where they recovered 360 kg of explosives in Dhauj, located just 300 meters from Al-Falah University. The diaries carried code words which investigators are now piecing together. The agencies are also looking into whether different vehicles were being prepared for the blasts. According to sources, after the i20 and EcoSport, it was learned that the suspects were planning to prepare two more vehicles for the blast to expand the target. Investigation agencies on Thursday informed that around eight suspects were allegedly preparing to execute coordinated explosions at four locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city.





Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused groups had intended to move in pairs, each carrying multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for simultaneous attacks. Among those under scrutiny are individuals linked to past terror cases, including Red Fort blast accused Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Dr Umar, and Shaheen. According to sources, the police were able to foil a major terror conspiracy involving a plan to carry out a series of blasts across multiple Indian cities. -- ANI

Security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.