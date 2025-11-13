HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi blast docs' Al Falah university gets show-cause notice

Thu, 13 November 2025
Share:
13:27
image
Al Falah University, under scanner in Delhi blast probe, gets show-cause from NAAC over false accreditation claim. 

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University in Faridabad for displaying false accreditation on its website. 

The notice reads, "It is brought to the notice of NAAC that the Al-Falah University neither accredited nor volunteered for Cycle-1 for A&A has publicly displayed on their website that 'Al-Falah University is an endeavour of Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which has been running three colleges on the campus, namely Al Falah School of Engineering and Technology (since 1997, Graded A by NAAC), Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology (since 2008), and Al-Falah School of Education and Training (since 2006, Graded A by NAAC). which is absolutely wrong and misleading the public, especially the parents, students and stakeholders.'" 

Al Falah University in Dhauj village of Faridabad, spread across over 70 acres has been at the centre of the ongoing probe in Delhi blast after around 3,000 kg of explosives were recovered from the rented accommodations of faculty member Dr Muzammil Ganai, a junior resident doctor working in the emergency wing of the institute. 

Dr Umar Nabi Bhat, who was driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 12 people was also working at the institute, as did Dr Shaheen Ansari, who is in custody.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 32 cars, 32 attacks: Inside the Delhi blast probe
LIVE! 32 cars, 32 attacks: Inside the Delhi blast probe

Suspects pooled in Rs 26 lakh to execute blasts
Suspects pooled in Rs 26 lakh to execute blasts

Doctors arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast allegedly raised over Rs 26 lakh to procure materials used in the explosion. The funds were used to purchase large quantities of fertilizer, a key component in Improvised Explosive...

Red Fort blast: Toll rises to 13; body part recovered
Red Fort blast: Toll rises to 13; body part recovered

The death toll in the blast near Red Fort early this week rose to 13 after another injured person succumbed to his injuries at the LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, an official said.

'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'
'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'

'When maximum voter participation occurs, they do not vote to re-elect the incumbent government. They vote to change it.''How can anyone credibly suggest that crores of young voters -- particularly the unemployed youth -- would vote to...

Red Fort blast: 'Didn't find his activities suspicious'
Red Fort blast: 'Didn't find his activities suspicious'

Following the detention of medical student Mohammad Arif, allegedly due to his connection to Delhi blast suspect Dr Shaheen Saeed, his landlord, Kanhaiya Lal, stated that Arif had been staying there for less than a month and they did not...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO