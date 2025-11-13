Delhi blast docs' Al Falah university gets show-cause notice

13:27





The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University in Faridabad for displaying false accreditation on its website.





The notice reads, "It is brought to the notice of NAAC that the Al-Falah University neither accredited nor volunteered for Cycle-1 for A&A has publicly displayed on their website that 'Al-Falah University is an endeavour of Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which has been running three colleges on the campus, namely Al Falah School of Engineering and Technology (since 1997, Graded A by NAAC), Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology (since 2008), and Al-Falah School of Education and Training (since 2006, Graded A by NAAC). which is absolutely wrong and misleading the public, especially the parents, students and stakeholders.'"





Al Falah University in Dhauj village of Faridabad, spread across over 70 acres has been at the centre of the ongoing probe in Delhi blast after around 3,000 kg of explosives were recovered from the rented accommodations of faculty member Dr Muzammil Ganai, a junior resident doctor working in the emergency wing of the institute.





Dr Umar Nabi Bhat, who was driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 12 people was also working at the institute, as did Dr Shaheen Ansari, who is in custody.

