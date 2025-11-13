HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi blast: Body part found, toll rises to 13

Thu, 13 November 2025
10:25
A blast victim being taken to the mortuary
A blast victim being taken to the mortuary
A joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police on Thursday recovered a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site in the national capital, which claimed 12 lives. 

The body part was taken for forensic examination to aid the ongoing investigation Security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said. 

The death toll in the blast near Red Fort early this week rose to 13 after another injured person succumbed to his injuries at the LNJP Hospital here, an official said. The deceased has been identified as Bilal, he said. According to Delhi Police, information about Bilal's death was received from the hospital early on Thursday morning. -- ANI, PTI

