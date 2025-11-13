HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Days after blast severed hand found on rooftop near Red Fort

Thu, 13 November 2025
A severed hand was found on the roof of a shop near the Red Fort blast site on Thursday morning, police said. The hand was found a few metres away from the spot of the explosion, behind the Jain Temple, they said. 

After being informed about the severed hand, police personnel immediately reached the location, cordoned off the area and collected it. The severed hand has been sent for forensic examination to ascertain the victim's identity, police said. Twelve people were killed and several injured after an explosives-laden car exploded near the Red Fort in the national capital on November 10. PTI

