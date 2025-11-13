HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Court closes defamation case against T'gana minister after Nagarjuna withdraws complaint

Thu, 13 November 2025
21:25
A magistrate court here on Thursday closed defamation proceedings against Telangana minister Konda Surekha after actor Akkineni Nagarjuna withdrew his complaint against her. 

Nagarjuna on Thursday filed a petition under section 280 of BNSS (withdrawal of complaint) and it was allowed by the court. 

"He (Nagarjuna) informed the court virtually that he is withdrawing the case. "Hence the case was dismissed as withdrawn," the court said in its order. 

Surekha, minister of forest, stirred up a controversy in October last year with her allegedly defamatory comments. 

She withdrew her remarks in the wake of strong reactions from political leaders and the Telugu cinema industry. 

Nagarjuna had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Surekha as her comments involved his son Naga Chaitanya. 

The court had earlier recorded the statement of Nagarjuna and others. Surekha on Wednesday again expressed regrets and withdrew her statements against the actor and his family. 

In a post on 'X', Surekha said her comments are not intended to hurt Nagarjuna or his family members. -- PTI

