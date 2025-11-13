HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Counter Intelligence Kashmir carries out raids across Valley

Thu, 13 November 2025
Share:
10:06
Security forces inspect vehicles in Pulwama
Security forces inspect vehicles in Pulwama
The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday carried out raids at several locations across the Valley in connection with the "white-collar terror module" and the recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort, officials said. 

The raids are currently being carried out by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) at 13 locations, they said. Around 15 people have been detained for questioning, and several digital devices and incriminating materials have been recovered, the officials said. Further details are awaited, they added. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 32 cars with explosives for multiple blasts was planned
LIVE! 32 cars with explosives for multiple blasts was planned

Red Fort blast: Umar drove the car, confirms DNA test
Red Fort blast: Umar drove the car, confirms DNA test

DNA testing confirms that Dr. Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi. He was a member of a terror module with links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Tourism Faces Jolt After Delhi Blast
Tourism Faces Jolt After Delhi Blast

'Tourists from long-haul markets such as the US, UK, and Western Europe are especially sensitive to such news, and short-term cancellations or postponements of planned trips can be expected.'

'It's Difficult To Be In The Congress'
'It's Difficult To Be In The Congress'

A seasoned politician and two-term Member of Parliament, Dr Shakeel Ahmad, who has served as a Union minister and senior Congress leader, resigned from the Congress party, marking the end of his decades-long association with an...

OpenAI Trains ChatGPT To 'Think in Indian'
OpenAI Trains ChatGPT To 'Think in Indian'

'The aim is to have curated datasets that create cultural and historical nuances that help us make our models understand these better.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO