Cops move Interpol for Red Corner Notice against J-K doc

Muzaffar is the brother of Dr Adeel who was amongst the eight people, including three doctors, arrested in the case linked to the Red Fort blast. Of the eight arrested, seven are from Kashmir.





Muzaffar's name surfaced during interrogation of those arrested. They said he was part of the doctors' team that visited Turkiye in 2021 along with Muzammil Ganaie and Umar Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden car that detonated outside Red Fort on Monday, killing 13 people, according to officials.





Police immediately tried to trace Muzaffar only to find that he had left India for Dubai in August. He is presently believed to be in Afghanistan. The three doctors were in Turkiye for 21 days.





On Wednesday, Turkiye's Directorate of Communications Centre for Countering Disinformation put out a statement denying reports that its territory was being used for radicalisation. The media reports claiming that "Turkiye is linked to terrorist acts in India and provides logistical, diplomatic, and financial support to terrorist groups are part of a malicious disinformation campaign aimed at damaging bilateral relations", it said. It said the claim that Turkiye engages in radicalisation activities targeting India or any other country is "purely disinformative and lacks any factual basis". PTI

Jammu and Kashmir police has approached Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against Qazigund-based Dr Muzaffar in connection with the interstate 'white collar' terror module busted earlier this week, officials said on Thursday.