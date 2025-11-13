HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cong has become more Leftist in recent years to counter BJP: Tharoor

Thu, 13 November 2025
Share:
23:58
image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said the party has in recent years become more Leftist as it seeks to counter the "divisive politics" of BJP. 

Responding to a question whether Congress and Left parties coming together against the BJP's politics represented 'radical centrism' in action, Tharoor, who delivered a lecture on 'radical centrism' earlier , Tharoor said his remarks were not about "nuts and bolts practical politics" but convictions and ideology, where some gaps needed to be bridged. 

"But, tactical adjustments have been made more and more. In fact, in some ways, one of the consequences is my party has become a much more, sort of, Left party than it used to be. In the sense that, if you look at the party of say Dr Manmoban Singh, you could argue it was more consciously centrist in its approach. It borrowed from some of the policies of the predecessor BJP government," he said at the event Thursday night. 

He recalled that the Congress had established some of the policies in the early 1990s under then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, which the BJP followed when it came to power a few years later. 

It can be argued that there was a centrist phase between 1991 and 2009 which arguably started changing thereafter, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Singer Armaan Malik postpones Delhi concert after blast
LIVE! Singer Armaan Malik postpones Delhi concert after blast

Delhi blast: Al Falah University's AIU membership suspended
Delhi blast: Al Falah University's AIU membership suspended

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has suspended the membership of Al Falah University due to its connection to the Red Fort blast case.

Kanpur medical student from J-K held in Delhi blast case
Kanpur medical student from J-K held in Delhi blast case

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained a medical student from Kanpur in connection with the ongoing investigation into the recent Delhi blast. The doctor, identified as Dr Mohammad Arif, was taken into custody and his...

'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'
'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'

'The elimination of terrorists does not imply the neutralisation of terrorism. That terrorist ecosystem continues to thrive in Kashmir.'

Delhi police reconstruct Umar Nabi's chilling terror run
Delhi police reconstruct Umar Nabi's chilling terror run

Delhi Police reconstructs the journey of Dr. Umar Nabi, accused in the Red Fort blast, using CCTV footage, revealing his movements from Haryana to Delhi and meticulous planning to avoid detection.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO