Come to US, train Americans, go home: Team Trump's H-1B visa Approach

Thu, 13 November 2025
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified President Donald Trump's recent comments on the H-1B visa reforms, reflecting a more pragmatic approach by the administration on the matter, emphasising that the President's vision is to use 'skilled foreign talent' to train American workers before returning to their respective countries. 

During an interview with Fox News on Wednesday (local time), Bessent described the strategy as a "home run", emphasising that it aligns with Trump's vision to onshore industries like semiconductors without disrupting long-term US employment goals. Bessent noted that while the administration remains committed to prioritising American jobs, it recognises the immediate need for specialised overseas expertise in sectors like defence, shipbuilding, and semiconductors. 

"For 20, 30 years, we have offshored precision manufacturing jobs. And the President's point here is we can't snap our fingers and say 'you're going to learn how to build ships overnight.' We want to bring the semiconductor industry back to the US," Bessent said. 

"The President's vision here is to bring in overseas workers, who have the skills, for three, five, or seven years to train the US workers; then they can go home, and the US workers fully take over," he added. 

Bessent's remarks come a day after Trump's interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, where the President appeared to have softened his stance on his administration's aggressive push on H-1B visa reforms, acknowledging the need to import specialised foreign talent to fill critical roles in the American workforce. 

During the interview on Tuesday, Trump defended the value of skilled immigrant workers, arguing that the US cannot simply repurpose long-term unemployed Americans for complex roles in manufacturing and defence without extensive training. 

The US President further noted that while he supports raising wages for American workers, the US must still "bring this talent" to maintain its industrial and technological edge. 

"I agree, but you also have to bring this talent," Trump said when asked whether H-1B visa reform would be a major priority for his administration. Bessent, during his interview, further stated that the plan is not about long-term dependence on foreign talent but rather about knowledge transfer and workforce development. -- ANI

