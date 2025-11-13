HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CAMS Launches AI Tool For Mutual Funds

Thu, 13 November 2025
Share:
11:02
image
Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), which provides registrar and transfer agency (RTA) services to mutual funds in India, on Wednesday announced the launch of CAMS Lens, an AI tool capable of providing real-time contextual analysis of regulatory changes. 

CAMS said it will do so by linking recently-released circulars to existing regulatory frameworks. It added that the tool can ease the compliance process for MFs by generating precise 'department-specific actionables while concurrently creating audit guardrails'. 

The service will go live for MFs in the next 4 to 6 weeks, said Anuj Kumar, managing director, CAMS. CAMS Lens is a part of the company's plans to expand its services to asset managers and other capital market firms through AI-driven technologies. 

"We are currently pursuing the designing, building and integration of advanced AI-driven technologies, aimed at delivering large lifts to our overall efficiency and speed & scale of operations. As operations move to Cloud platforms and more advanced application programming interfaces (APIs) begin to power our business, we will be better positioned to create scale swiftly. We can get ready to grow more than 2X of our present volume over the next two years," said Kumar. 


The RTA said it continues to hold the leadership position in the industry with 68 per cent share in MF assets under management (AUM). The company added that it has upgraded its capacity to manage transactions and can onboard eight new MFs each year. 

-- Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dr Umar spent night in car, visited mosque before blast
LIVE! Dr Umar spent night in car, visited mosque before blast

Red Fort blast: Hunt for third vehicle intensifies
Red Fort blast: Hunt for third vehicle intensifies

Security agencies are searching for a third car believed to be connected to the Red Fort blast case. While two vehicles have been traced, a third, suspected to be a Maruti Brezza, remains untraced.

'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'
'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'

'When maximum voter participation occurs, they do not vote to re-elect the incumbent government. They vote to change it.''How can anyone credibly suggest that crores of young voters -- particularly the unemployed youth -- would vote to...

Bus tyre burst creates panic in Delhi's Mahipalpur
Bus tyre burst creates panic in Delhi's Mahipalpur

A loud sound, later identified as a bus tyre burst, caused panic in Delhi's Mahipalpur area, triggering concerns due to a recent explosion in the city.

Terror attack, might 'become broader': US on Delhi blast
Terror attack, might 'become broader': US on Delhi blast

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praises India's measured and professional investigation into the Red Fort car explosion, calling it a terrorist attack. The US has offered assistance, but acknowledges India's capabilities in handling...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO