Bihar polls: Victory processions banned till Nov 16

Thu, 13 November 2025
08:53
image
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Model Code of Conduct in the Patna district till November 16, to maintain law and order following the counting of votes for the Bihar polls on November 14, a statement by the District Administration said on Thursday.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on October 6, with the ECI announcing the schedule for the Bihar elections.

District Magistrate, Patna, has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, until the termination of the Model Code of Conduct, implementing a complete ban on victory processions in the district.

The counting of votes for the 14 Legislative Assembly constituencies under Patna district will take place at the AN College.

District Administration Patna said, "On the occasion of the Bihar Legislative Assembly General Elections, 2025, the counting of votes for all 14 Legislative Assembly constituencies under Patna district will be held on 14 November at AN College, Patna. The Model Code of Conduct, prescribed by the Election Commission of India, remains in effect across the entire Patna district until 16 November."

"A prohibitory order has been issued by the District Magistrate, Patna, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, from the date of vote counting until the termination of the Model Code of Conduct. The District Election Officer-cum-District Magistrate, Patna, stated that violations of the Model Code of Conduct will not be tolerated," the statement added.

Any person or political party is prohibited from holding a meeting, procession, or demonstration related to political purposes.

The use of sound amplification devices has also been banned for this period.

The District Administration said, "No political party/person/organisation shall undertake any activity contrary to the directions and guidelines issued from time to time by the Election Commission of India with reference to the Model Code of Conduct. There is a complete ban on victory processions of any kind. Any person/political party/organisation is prohibited from holding any type of meeting, procession, sit-in, or demonstration related to political purposes, and the use of sound amplification devices will not be permitted."

"No compromise can be made with regard to maintaining law and order. No activity contrary to the conditions of permission will be allowed. The District Election Officer-cum-District Magistrate, Patna, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, have directed all Sub-Divisional Officers and Sub-Divisional Police Officers to oversee the maintenance of law and order. The District Control Room (0612-2219810/2219234) will remain operational 24x7," the statement read.

The polling for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on November 11. The counting of votes for all 243 Assembly seats will take place on November 14.  -- ANI

IMAGE: Workers prepare laddoos ahead of the Bihar assembly election results, in Patna on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

