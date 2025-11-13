AIIMS student found dead in Nagpur flat

17:08





Samruddhi Pandey (25), daughter of IPS officer Krishnakant Pandey currently posted as CRPF deputy inspector-general in Pune, was found dead in her flat in Manjira Apartments, Shiv Kailash on Tuesday evening.





"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. She was reportedly under stress for the past few days. Her roommate found the flat locked from inside. After gaining access to the flat from another entry, she found Samruddhi hanging from the ceiling fan and then alerted police," the official said.





"Panchnama was conducted and post mortem report is awaited. We are also speaking to her friends to find out more details of the chain of events," he added. -- PTI

A first-year dermatology student at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has allegedly committed suicide in her flat in Sonegaon area in Nagpur, a police official said on Thursday.