6 killed as car gets crushed between 2 container trucks engulfed in flames in Pune

Thu, 13 November 2025
22:18
Six persons were killed after a car got crushed between two large container trucks that caught fire on a bridge along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in Pune city on Thursday, the police said. 

More than 10 persons were injured in the accident that took place on the Navale Bridge in the evening, they said. 

"As per the preliminary information, a heavy container truck was going towards Mumbai on the highway. When it reached the bridge, its driver lost control over it due to a suspected brake failure. This large vehicle then hit another big container moving ahead. However, a car running between these two containers got crushed," deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1) Sambhaji Kadam said. 

The accident triggered a huge fire and the vehicles got engulfed in it, he said. 

"Six persons died in the accident and more than 10 others were injured," the official added. 

Efforts to pull out the bodies out from the mangled remains were on, and the injured were rushed to a hospital, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi blast: J-K police crackdown on OGWs; many held
Delhi blast accused will face strictest punishment: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed strict punishment for those responsible for the Delhi blast, stating it will send a message to the world against such attacks.

'How will I survive now?' asks father of Delhi blast victim
'How will I survive now?' asks father of Delhi blast victim

A father mourns the loss of his only son in the Red Fort blast, highlighting the devastating impact on families and the community's response.

'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'
'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'

'The elimination of terrorists does not imply the neutralisation of terrorism. That terrorist ecosystem continues to thrive in Kashmir.'

Bihar on edge: RJD warns of 'Nepal-like situation' if.....
Bihar on edge: RJD warns of 'Nepal-like situation' if.....

Bihar is preparing for the counting of votes in the recent assembly elections, with political leaders reviewing preparations and expressing confidence in their respective alliances' prospects. Security measures are in place to ensure a...

