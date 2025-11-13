HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
32 cars, 32 attacks: Inside the Delhi blast probe

Thu, 13 November 2025
12:39
A CCTV grab of Dr Umar who was driving the i20
Thirty-two cars -- including a Maruti Suzuka Brezza, Maruti Swift Dzire, and a Ford EcoSport -- were being prepped to carry explosive material, sources close to the Delhi Red Fort blast investigation told NDTV Thursday. 

The cars - including the Hyundai i20 that exploded Monday evening - were supposed to be part of a coordinated serial attack targeting multiple locations in Delhi on December 6 - the day the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was torn down by a mob. Sources said the blasts were meant to be 'revenge'.

The four cars that have been identified so far were chosen because they are old and have been re-sold multiple times, making it difficult for the cops to trace them. 

However, all four have now been found; the Brezza was found on the campus of the Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Haryana's Faridabad, an institution that has emerged as the epicentre of the terrorists' activities. Read more here. 

