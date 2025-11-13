2 held for creating fake GST firms, claiming Rs 11.79 cr Input Tax Credit in Hyderabad

19:55





According to a release from the Cyberabad police commissionerate, the accused used forged documents to register the firms and generate fake invoices and fabricated turnovers, causing a loss of Rs 11.79 crore to the government.





The network operated across several states, using fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, electricity bills, rental agreements, and other forged documents.





They also manipulated government portals using computers to execute large-scale GST fraud.





A 34-year-old man from Gujarat Organiser and financial handler and a 43-year-old man from the city, were arrested on November 12 in connection with the case in September this year.





The alleged mastermind from Delhi and two others, including a technical operator are absconding.





On the modus operandi of the accused, the police said the five accused created ten fake GST-registered firms by fabricating identities using altered Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, electricity bills, rental agreements, GHMC licences, and labour department certificates. -- PTI

