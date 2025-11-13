HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 held for creating fake GST firms, claiming Rs 11.79 cr Input Tax Credit in Hyderabad

Thu, 13 November 2025
Share:
19:55
image
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly being part of an inter-state network that created 10 fake GST-registered firms and fraudulently claimed Rs 11.79 crore Input Tax Credit, the police said on Thursday. 

According to a release from the Cyberabad police commissionerate, the accused used forged documents to register the firms and generate fake invoices and fabricated turnovers, causing a loss of Rs 11.79 crore to the government. 

The network operated across several states, using fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, electricity bills, rental agreements, and other forged documents. 

They also manipulated government portals using computers to execute large-scale GST fraud. 

A 34-year-old man from Gujarat Organiser and financial handler and a 43-year-old man from the city, were arrested on November 12 in connection with the case in September this year. 

The alleged mastermind from Delhi and two others, including a technical operator are absconding. 

On the modus operandi of the accused, the police said the five accused created ten fake GST-registered firms by fabricating identities using altered Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, electricity bills, rental agreements, GHMC licences, and labour department certificates. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi blast punishment will serve as a warning: Amit Shah
LIVE! Delhi blast punishment will serve as a warning: Amit Shah

Doctors used Swiss app to message, had 32 cars for blasts
Doctors used Swiss app to message, had 32 cars for blasts

Police investigation reveals doctors linked to Al Falah University used the Threema app to plan the Delhi blast. The app's encryption and private server capabilities made it difficult to trace their communications.

Another car linked to Delhi blast found at Al-Falah University
Another car linked to Delhi blast found at Al-Falah University

Police in Faridabad, Haryana, have discovered another car believed to be connected to the Delhi blast case, this time parked at Al Falah University. The discovery follows the tracing of a Ford EcoSport linked to the same terror module....

'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'
'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'

'The elimination of terrorists does not imply the neutralisation of terrorism. That terrorist ecosystem continues to thrive in Kashmir.'

Will Bihar give Nitish a record 5th term?
Will Bihar give Nitish a record 5th term?

People of Bihar wait with bated breath for Friday's counting of votes polled in the recent assembly elections, which will decide whether Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar, the state's longest-serving chief minister, will get a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO