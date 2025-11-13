17 held in Assam for 'lauding' Delhi car blast: Himanta

23:11

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma





At least 12 people were killed and over 20 others were injured in a car blast near a traffic signal opposite the Red Fort on Monday evening.





Dr Umar un-Nabi, a Kashmiri doctor, who was at the wheel, was also killed in the 'suicide' blast.





The accused was working at the Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.





Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma emphasised zero tolerance, with over 100 social media posts under review in the crackdown.Earlier in the day, CM Sarma said that 15 people have been arrested across the state for "offensive" posts on social media following the delhi car blast.





In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote, "In connection with the offensive social-media posts following the Delhi blasts, 15 persons have been arrested across Assam so far.In addition to the 6 arrests made yesterday, overnight we have arrested the following persons also: Rafijul Ali (Bongaigaon), Forid Uddin Laskar (Hailakandi), Inamul Islam (Lakhimpur), Firuj Ahmed @ Papon (Lakhimpur), Shahil Shoman Sikdar @ Shahidul Islam (Barpeta), Rakibul Sultan (Barpeta), Nasim Akram (Hojai), Taslim Ahmed (Kamrup), Abdur Rohim Mollah @ Bappy Hussain (South Salmara)."





"Assam Police remains uncompromising against those who glorify violence," he added. -- ANI

