We Will Be Sworn In On November 18: Tejashwi

13:19





"This bumper voting is for change, not continuation of Nitish Kumar as chief minister. The message is loud and clear -- people have voted for change," Tejashwi told a press conference in Patna hours after exit polls predicted that the National Democratic Party would trounce the Mahagathbandan.





"Parivartan tai hai (change is certain)," Tejashwi said. "Hum clean sweep kar rahe hai. Bumper voting is an indication of our massive victory. We will take the oath on November 18."





-- MI Khan in Patna

Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, claims the high turnout in the two phase Bihar assembly polls heralds a vote for change.