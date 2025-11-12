The bahubali who is sure of election win

12:22





A big pandal of 23,000 square feet is being erected and meals for 50,000 -- yes, you read the number right -- people will be cooked.





Anant Singh, who was fielded in Mokama by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United party, was arrested on November 1 in connection with the murder of Dularchand Yadav, who was campaigning for the Jan Suraaj Party candidate.





Singh, who belongs to the powerful Bhumihar upper caste, has Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Veena Devi as his primary rival. The RJD nominee is married to Surajbhan Singh, once a dreaded bahubali himself.





Dularchand Yadav died after he was reportedly shot and crushed by a SUV at Khushhalchak village, while Anant Singh and his nephews have been named in the FIR.





Jailed bahubali, Anant Kumar Singh, has invited thousands to a bhoj, a victory celebration, when Friday's election results are declared in Bihar. Singh is so confident of victory in the Mokama constituency that preparations are already underway at his residence in Patna.