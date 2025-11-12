HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'So Many Doctors Converging In A Single Conspiracy Is Unusual'

Wed, 12 November 2025
On November 10, a devastating car explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort claimed 13 lives and injured more than 20 others.The blast, which occurred around 6.52 pm near Gate 1 of the Red Fort metro station, was allegedly carried out by Dr Umar Mohammad, a Pulwama native who taught at the Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences in Faridabad.

In the hours preceding the explosion, security forces arrested multiple suspects -- including several doctors -- and recovered roughly 2,900 kilograms of explosive material, along with detonators, timers and firearms, from properties in Faridabad and other locations.

The arrested medical professionals include Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai from Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather from Qazigund, and Dr Shaheen Shahid from Lucknow.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe.

In this interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff on Monday's blast in Delhi, Dr Ajai Sahni, Executive Director, Institute for Conflict Management and one of India's foremost counter-terrorism experts, explains the involvement of radicalised professionals, and why India's response options have been dangerously constrained by political rhetoric.

Read the interview here. 

