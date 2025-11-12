Sensex rallies over 770 pts, Nifty tops 25,900 mark

13:37





Besides, traders said optimism over an impending India-US trade deal and progress towards ending a prolonged US government shutdown bolstered investor sentiment.





The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark zoomed 773.64 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 84,644.96 at 13:20 hours in afternoon trade. On the similar lines, the NSE Nifty rallied by 231.8 points, or 0.90 per cent to 25,926.75. Buying in blue-chip counters such as Reliance Industries, Infosys and Bharti Airtel further supported the indices, they added.





From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Titan, Eternal, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, State Bank of India and Asian Paints were among the gainers. On the other hand, newly-listed Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards. -- PTI

