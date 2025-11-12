HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sebi Expert Group Submits Report On Conflict Of Interest

Wed, 12 November 2025
Share:
10:41
image
The high-level committee (HLC) on conflict of interest, disclosures and related matters for members and officials of the Securities and Exchange Board of India has submitted its final report to Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

The development marks a potential step towards tightening governance norms at the regulator. The report was handed over at Sebi Bhavan in Mumbai on November 10.

The market regulator had constituted the HLC at its March 24 board meeting to comprehensively review provisions governing conflict of interest and the disclosure of property, investments and liabilities by its members and officials.

The move came amid allegations of conflict of interest raised by now-defunct Hindenburg Research against then Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

The committee was chaired by Pratyush Sinha, former chief vigilance commissioner, with Injeti Srinivas, former secretary, ministry of corporate affairs, and ex-IFSCA chairman, as vice-chairman.

The terms of reference for the HLC were to review existing policies and frameworks on conflict of interest and disclosures to identify gaps or ambiguities.

Further, to recommend a stronger framework to prevent, mitigate and manage conflicts of interest -- covering new recusal policies, expanded disclosure requirements, restrictions on investments, digital recordkeeping and more. -- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Terror docs did multiple recces, target was Republic Day
LIVE! Terror docs did multiple recces, target was Republic Day

Al-Falah Univ under lens after Delhi blast, 2,900-kg haul
Al-Falah Univ under lens after Delhi blast, 2,900-kg haul

Al-Falah University in Haryana is under investigation following the arrest of three doctors connected to the institution in connection with a terror module and a high-intensity explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. Investigators are examining...

2 cartridges, explosives collected from Red fort blast site
2 cartridges, explosives collected from Red fort blast site

More than 40 samples have been collected till now.

Dharmendra Discharged; To Be Treated At Home
Dharmendra Discharged; To Be Treated At Home

Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday morning after the family decided to take him home for treatment, his doctor told PTI.

ATS arrests Pune techie for Qaeda links, questions preacher
ATS arrests Pune techie for Qaeda links, questions preacher

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has questioned a teacher in Thane regarding his connection to a Pune-based software engineer arrested for alleged links with Al Qaeda and other banned outfits.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO