Red Fort metro station to remain shut, nearby markets deserted day after blast

Wed, 12 November 2025
The Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure following the high-intensity blast near the Red Fort on Monday. 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a post on X, said, "Due to security reasons, the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on November 12. All other stations are functional as normal." 

The metro station remained shut for commuters on Tuesday as well, following Monday evening's explosion near the Red Fort that killed at least 12 people and left 20 others injured. 

Bearing the effect of the tragic incident and traffic restrictions in the vicinity, the nearby markets wore a deserted look with shopkeepers expressing concern over the loss of business. 

Bachoo Choudhury, a shopkeeper in Lajpat Rai Market, said, "We work for two months--one day of work is equal to one month's worth." 

"We have enough stock to last two months. The rest of the year, we sit idle as there isn't much work. How will tourists come now? Our business depends mostly on them. When tourists don't come, we are already at a loss, and all our stock will go bad," he added. 

Traders from Sadar Bazaar also said business was likely to remain affected for several weeks. -- PTI

LIVE! 'Dr Umar was driving car that exploded near Red Fort'
'Delhi blast not a suicide attack, explosion in panic'
Sources told ANI that the suspect did not follow the usual pattern of a suicide car bombing -- he neither rammed the car into a target nor collided intentionally.

Agencies probe how terror module amassed explosives
Agencies probe how terror module amassed explosives

Security agencies are investigating how a terror module acquired and stored a large quantity of Ammonium Nitrate, suspected to be used in a recent deadly blast. The investigation focuses on the logistics and procurement network of the...

Family says i20 driver was introvert, had few friends
Family says i20 driver was introvert, had few friends

The family of a man suspected of involvement in the Delhi blast near Red Fort metro station has expressed disbelief, stating that he was an introvert focused on his studies and work.

Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother
Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother

Dr Umar Nabi was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the blast near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least 12 people. He hails from Koil village in Pulwama, they said.

