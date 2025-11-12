Read: NIA's 5-pronged probe into Red Fort blast

12:44

Car parts strewn around after the blast





The team will function under the supervision of senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth probe into the case.





The move comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handed over the investigation to the NIA, citing a terror angle behind the explosion.





1. Following the transfer, the NIA promptly registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to trace those responsible and uncover the broader network involved, if any.





2. Sources added that the agency is also coordinating with other central and state security units as part of its ongoing probe.





3. The NIA team will investigate several angles including "whether the explosion was intentional or accidental". However, it is clear that this incident is an integral part of the same chain in which the agencies uncovered a major terror module and seized a huge cache of explosives from Faridabad. Agencies, however, have cleared that the blast near the Red Fort has ultimately been linked to an incident involving some objectionable posters found in the jurisdiction of Naugam Police Post in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, following which an FIR was registered on October 19, 2025.





4. The NIA will also probe the role of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Waghay, who was arrested from Shopian and Zamir Ahmad from Wakura, Ganderbal, between October 20 and 27, 2025.





5. The investigation will also include the role of one Dr Adeel, who was arrested on November 5 from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and on November 7, 2025, an AK-56 rifle and other ammunition were seized from Anantnag Hospital. -- ANI

