No connection with accused, no chemicals stored: Al-Falah

Wed, 12 November 2025
13:32
Al-Falah University on Wednesday denied connection with Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr Adeel Rather, who were arrested in connection with the 360 kgs of explosives recovered in Faridabad.

Issuing a statement, University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bhupinder Kaur Anand, said that the University has no connection with the accused apart from them working in their official capacities, and no questionable chemical or material is being used or stored within the University premises.

The statement said, "We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events. We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the Investigating Agencies. We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the University." 

The Vice Chancellor also slammed the online platforms circulating misleading information regarding the University. The Vice Chancellor said, "The University also notes with deep concern that certain online platforms are circulating baseless and misleading stories with the clear intent of maligning the reputation and goodwill of the University. We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations."

"It is hereby clarified that no such chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises. The University laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorised courses. Every laboratory activity is carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by the regulatory authorities," the statement added. 

The University also extended cooperation with the investigating authorities, reaffirming their commitment to unity and security of the country. -- PTI

