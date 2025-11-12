My brother, sister innocent: Family of blast accused

12:14

Sister-in-law of Umar Un Nabi, a suspect in the blast, mourns his death





"My brother and sister are innocent. They have had nothing to do with our family matters for the last three years. We are completely unaware of their activities or associations," Shoaib said, expressing shock over their names being drawn into the case.





Shoaib added that the family has been living a peaceful life in Lucknow and has had minimal contact with Shaheen and Pervez. "They had separated long ago and were living elsewhere. We are cooperating with authorities and have faith in the investigation," he said, appealing to the media and public not to jump to conclusions.





Neighbours in the locality also supported Shoaib's statement, describing the family as quiet and law-abiding. One neighbour told ANI, "We have known Shoaib's family for many years. They are decent people and not involved in any illegal activity. The entire neighbourhood was shocked to hear about the allegations."





The family has urged that a fair and impartial investigation be conducted to uncover the truth and prevent any defamation of innocent individuals. They have also requested privacy amid growing media attention around the case. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the matter, and further details are awaited as the investigation continues.





Meanwhile, the threads of Delhi blast are linked to objectionable posters in the Nowgam area of Srinagar for which an FIR was registered on October 19, sources have said. Security forces also took strong action to bust inter-state Jaish-e-Mohammed module linked to the terror plot.





During the investigation of this case, two arrests were made from Shopian and Ganderbal between October 20 and 27 and on November 5, a medical practitioner Dr Adil was apprehended from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, sources said. During interrogation, the accused revealed the names of other persons involved in this module.





Subsequently, Dr Muzammil, a doctor from Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad, was arrested, the sources said.





According to CCTV footage, the car in which the Red Fort explosion occurred was being driven by Umar, a member of this module. The explosion was caused by the same type of material stockpiled in Faridabad, from where nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosives were seized, the sources said. Delhi Police and other security agencies rushed to the site following the explosion. Home Minister Amit Shah immediately directed NSG, NIA, and forensic teams to reach the location. -- ANI

The family of Shaheen and Pervez, who are reportedly under investigation in connection with a recent Delhi blast case, has come forward asserting their innocence. Speaking to ANI, Shaheen's brother, Mohammad Shoaib, maintained that both his brother and sister have had no connection with the family for the past three years and should not be linked with any wrongdoing.