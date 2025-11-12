HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'i20 car was not at Al-Falah University for past 10 days'

Wed, 12 November 2025
Faridabad Police on Wednesday refuted the claim that the i20 car in which an explosion occurred in front of the Red Fort in Delhi had been at Al-Falah University, Daurala, for the past 10 to 11 days, where Dr Muzammil was working as a physician. 

The claim made rounds on social media, after which the police said that they do not officially confirm the news. "Some media channels and social media platforms are broadcasting news that the suspicious i20 car in which an explosion occurred in front of the Red Fort in Delhi had been at Al-Falah University, Daurala, for the past 10/11 days. The Faridabad police does not officially confirm this and refute this news," Faridabad Police said on X.

The police and investigation agencies are probing a "transnational terror module," establishing a link between the seized explosives in Faridabad and the blast near Red Fort in Delhi, which claimed the lives of eight people. 

Amid speculation of such a link, the false claim made rounds on social media as Dr Muzammil, who was working as a physician at the Al-Falah University, was arrested after the recovery of 360 kgs of explosives in Faridabad. 

Earlier today, security forces checked security arrangements with the K-9 squad, where a blast occurred in a car near the Red Fort on November 10. Security agencies are probing the matter extensively. Since the blast, security forces from different states have arrested seven people who are allegedly part of a "transnational terror module," while also seizing thousands of kilograms of explosives, detonators, timers and other bomb-making equipment. 

Multiple people were arrested in Faridabad earlier. Later on, some people in Jammu and Kashmir were arrested a few days before the blast took place. According to the police, Dr Umar, who was allegedly driving the car in which the Red Fort explosion occurred, was also a member of the module. He allegedly hurried the plans for the blast after the module was busted. The National Investigating Agency (NIA) is investigating the incident. 
-- ANI

