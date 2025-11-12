Former TDB president N Vasu arrested in Sabarimala gold case

00:16

File image of Sabarimala temple in Kerala





Vasu, who had also served twice as commissioner of the Travancore Devaswom Board before being appointed its president in November 2019, was arrested following his questioning, they said.





The arrest of Vasu, who is reportedly close to the top leadership of the state government, is one of the high-profile arrests in the case.





The Kerala high court is monitoring the SIT probe.





Vasu is an accused in the case relating to the disappearance of gold from the door frames of the 'sreekovil' (sanctum sanctorum) of the hill shrine, sources said.





He was later produced in a court in Pathanamthitta, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.





After the hearing, Vasu was taken to the Kottarakkara sub jail.





When the media asked if he had anything to say, he replied that he had nothing to comment on.





The SIT has already arrested the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, along with two senior officials and a retired officer in connection with the case. Potty is an accused in two cases related to the disappearance of gold from the gold-clad plates of the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the sreekovil of the temple.





Meanwhile, the opposition Congress alleged that with the arrest of Vasu, it had "become evident that the leadership of the ruling CPI-M was also involved" in the Sabarimala gold theft. -- PTI

The SIT probing the missing gold from the Sabarimala temple arrested former TDB president N Vasu on Tuesday, sources said in Thiruvananthapuram.