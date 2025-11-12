HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Dr Umar was driving car that exploded near Red Fort'

Wed, 12 November 2025
Share:
00:06
image
Dr Umar, who was part of an extensive terror module and was working at the Al-Falah Medical College in Haryana's Faridabad, was driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and injuring 20 others, senior security sources said on Tuesday. 

Based on CCTV camera footage, it can be almost conclusively established that the car in which the explosion took place was being driven by Dr Umar, the sources said. 

During the operations carried out by the security agencies at multiple locations in Kashmir and Faridabad since October 19, it has been found that Dr Umar -- who was part of the terror module and was working at the Al-Falah Medical College -- changed his location due to continuous pressure from the agencies, they said. 

Flustered by the agencies' successful action, Umar fled, and whether his panic, anxiety, and lack of options led to the blast or it was pre-planned/accidental will be known later, the sources said. 

The explosion was caused by the same material that was seized from Faridabad, from where approximately 3,000 kg of explosive material was seized on November 9 and 10, they said. 

The essence of this entire case is that India's security agencies and intelligence system have thwarted a major conspiracy, aimed at causing significant damage, by dismantling the Faridabad module and seizing a large quantity of explosive material, the sources said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Dr Umar was driving car that exploded near Red Fort'
LIVE! 'Dr Umar was driving car that exploded near Red Fort'

'Delhi blast not a suicide attack, explosion in panic'
'Delhi blast not a suicide attack, explosion in panic'

Sources told ANI that the suspect did not follow the usual pattern of a suicide car bombing -- he neither rammed the car into a target nor collided intentionally.

Agencies probe how terror module amassed explosives
Agencies probe how terror module amassed explosives

Security agencies are investigating how a terror module acquired and stored a large quantity of Ammonium Nitrate, suspected to be used in a recent deadly blast. The investigation focuses on the logistics and procurement network of the...

Family says i20 driver was introvert, had few friends
Family says i20 driver was introvert, had few friends

The family of a man suspected of involvement in the Delhi blast near Red Fort metro station has expressed disbelief, stating that he was an introvert focused on his studies and work.

Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother
Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother

Dr Umar Nabi was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the blast near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least 12 people. He hails from Koil village in Pulwama, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO