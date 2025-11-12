HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dharmendra's doc shares latest health update...

Wed, 12 November 2025
Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital shared an update on the health of the legendary actor Dharmendra amid ongoing concerns among his fans about his hospitalisation on Monday. 

While talking to ANI, Pratit Samdani informed that Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital at 7:30 am on Wednesday.

"Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am today. His family is taking care of him at their residence. Pray that his treatment, management and recovery continue," said Pratik Samdani. 

According to an official statement from Sunny Deol's team, the elder son of Dharmendra, the veteran actor, will undergo home treatment and recovery under the supervision of a doctor. "Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time." 

It added, "We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you." 

According to the close family members, "Dharmendra will undergo home treatment under the supervision of a doctor in an ICU." 

Director Guddu Dhanoa, who visited the actor, also shared a brief update, saying, "He (Dharmendra) is improving. He is well now." 

Earlier today, an ambulance was spotted entering Dharmendra's house in Juhu, Mumbai. Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated. As soon as the news came out, fans were left worried, with celebrities also rushing to the hospital to visit the actor. -- ANI

