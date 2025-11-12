HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi blast: Markets, metros, stations, bus stands watched

Wed, 12 November 2025
Share:
09:28
A security detail in Pulwama
A security detail in Pulwama
The Delhi Police has been put on high alert and massive checking drives are being carried out across the national capital following the powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station that left 12 people dead and many injured, officials said on Wednesday. 

Police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, are deployed in large numbers at all the entry and exit points of Delhi. Vehicles entering and leaving the city are being thoroughly checked as part of the intensified security measures, they said. 

Senior police officers are personally supervising the security checks at interstate borders, including Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, and Badarpur. Vehicles are being checked randomly at markets, metro stations, railway terminals and bus stands to ensure that no suspicious movement goes unnoticed. 

A senior police officer said that all district units and specialised wings have been directed to remain on alert and increase patrolling in crowded areas, especially near tourist spots, malls and religious places. 

"We are taking no chances. The focus is on maintaining public confidence and ensuring that the city remains secure," the officer said. Sniffer dogs, metal detectors and anti-sabotage teams are pressed into service at sensitive locations. The police have also asked residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects or persons immediately through emergency helplines. 

Meanwhile, coordination meetings are held between the Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, and paramilitary forces to review the security situation and assess inputs related to the blast. The enhanced security measures will continue, officials said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi blast: Markets, metros, stations, bus stands watched
LIVE! Delhi blast: Markets, metros, stations, bus stands watched

2 cartridges, explosives collected from Red fort blast site
2 cartridges, explosives collected from Red fort blast site

More than 40 samples have been collected till now.

H'yana preacher detained in 'white collar' terror module case
H'yana preacher detained in 'white collar' terror module case

Maulvi Ishtiyaq, who has been brought to Srinagar, was staying in a rented house within the Al Falah university complex in Faridabad. It was from his home that police had recovered more than 2,500 kg of ammonium nitrate, potassium...

Dharmendra Discharged; To Be Treated At Home
Dharmendra Discharged; To Be Treated At Home

Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday morning after the family decided to take him home for treatment, his doctor told PTI.

'Delhi blast not a suicide attack, explosion in panic'
'Delhi blast not a suicide attack, explosion in panic'

Sources told ANI that the suspect did not follow the usual pattern of a suicide car bombing -- he neither rammed the car into a target nor collided intentionally.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO