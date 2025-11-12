HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Closely watching Ukraine battlefield because.: Army

Wed, 12 November 2025
23:40
Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi
Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday said the force is closely watching the Ukraine battlefield because it is a "living lab' in terms of the conditions "we are having along our borders'. 

In his address at the Delhi Defence Dialogue 2025, Gen Dwivedi also said that as far as the future battlefield is concerned, it's an era of jostling and competition. 

The long peace is declining and comprehensive conflicts are on the rise, which means technology is going galore' 

You can use technology today wherever you want, the Army chief said. 

"Over 50 ongoing conflicts and more than 100 nations' I used to call it 90, but I was corrected, it's more than 100 now. "

And the Ukraine battlefield, especially, we are watching closely because it is a living lab in terms of the conditions we are having along our borders,' the Army chief said. 

"Drones are stalking the armour columns, EW (electronic warfare) is jamming the radios, precision fires are reaching much beyond the 100 km range, while info campaigns win wars even before a single shell lands," the officer said. 

These are the situations being faced, he underlined, as he spelt out the three Ds which are changing the war scenario today -- democratisation, diffuse and demography. -- PTI

