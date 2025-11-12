HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Blast accused Shaheen was living separately, says brother

Wed, 12 November 2025
The family of Shaheen and Pervez, who are reportedly under investigation in connection with a recent Delhi blast case, has come forward asserting their innocence. 

Speaking to ANI, Shaheen's brother, Mohammad Shoaib, maintained that both his brother and sister have had no connection with the family for the past three years and should not be linked with any wrongdoing. "My brother and sister are innocent. They have had nothing to do with our family matters for the last three years. We are completely unaware of their activities or associations," Shoaib said, expressing shock over their names being drawn into the case.  

Shoaib added that the family has been living a peaceful life in Lucknow and has had minimal contact with Shaheen and Pervez. "They had separated long ago and were living elsewhere. We are cooperating with authorities and have faith in the investigation," he said, appealing to the media and public not to jump to conclusions.

"I know only how much is being shown in the media...It is being said that she was involved (in the Delhi blast), only the agencies know what they know. She got really well educated and started living separately. I could not study that much and I stayed here. I still cannot believe this."

Shaheen's father said, "My house has been searched. They found nothing. I will not tell anything anymore, even if you bring a court order. I don't want to say anything.."

On Monday, 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered from Faridabad during an investigation in Faridabad when Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both connected to the Al Falah university were arrested.

