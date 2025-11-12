Blast accused doc Shaheen was liberal, says ex-husband

14:19

The destroyed i20 after the blast





Shaheen also wanted the family, which includes two children, to settle in Australia or Europe before the couple separated in 2012, he added.





According to investigators, Shaheen, who hails from Daliganj in Lucknow and was arrested on Monday, was leading the Jaish-e-Mohammed's women recruitment wing in India. She headed the Jamaat-ul-Mominat, the group's female wing.





"I have no links with her. I do not share any close ties with her. We parted ways in 2012. We have two children and they stay with me. We had an arranged marriage. I haven't been in touch with her since we separated," Dr Hayat said.





"She was never particularly religious, and she was a liberal. She intended for us to settle in Australia or Europe. After that, we separated," he added.





Lucknow-based woman doctor Dr Shaheen Saeed, who was arrested in connection with a massive explosives haul in Faridabad hours before the bomb blast near Red Fort, held liberal views and wasn't particularly religious, her former husband Dr Hayat Zafar has said in an interview with NDTV.