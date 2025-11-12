HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BL Santosh holds key meeting with Manipur BJP MLAs, govt formation discussed

Wed, 12 November 2025
Share:
22:12
Senior BJP leader BL Santosh
Senior BJP leader BL Santosh
Senior BJP leader BL Santosh on Wednesday held a meeting with party legislators of Manipur, in which deliberations happened on forming a government in the state.

Santosh, the BJP's general secretary (organisation), held the meeting at the party office in Imphal. The BJP's northeast coordinator, Sambit Patra, was also present in the meeting, which saw the participation of over 20 MLAs.

Following the meeting, former CM N Biren Singh said matters related to internally displaced persons and the formation of a popular government were discussed.

"The central leaders responded very positively," he said.

BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh said the meeting focused on strengthening the party's organisational structure in the state.

"The meeting was focused on strengthening the organisation, and to make it stronger than it was," he said.

MLA Tongbram Robindro said the meeting deliberated "on coming back (to power) in the 2027 assembly elections".

"We discussed what measures need to be taken to achieve that. The MLAs need to go back to their respective constituencies and work with the people," he said.

"The central leaders know the public sentiment as well as the expectations of the public. We also know some people are not happy with us," he said, when asked about discussions related to government formation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Car blast near Red Fort 'terrorist incident': Govt
LIVE! Car blast near Red Fort 'terrorist incident': Govt

Dr Umar panned a big blast in Delhi close to Babri anniv
Dr Umar panned a big blast in Delhi close to Babri anniv

Officials reveal details of a foiled Jaish-e-Mohammed terror plot involving a doctor who planned a bomb blast near the Red Fort, timed around the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary. Arrests and investigations uncovered the interstate...

Red car suspected to be linked to Delhi blast accused seized
Red car suspected to be linked to Delhi blast accused seized

Delhi Police has issued an alert across Delhi and neighboring states to locate a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case.

How 2 OGWs' arrest led cops to terror module, explosives
How 2 OGWs' arrest led cops to terror module, explosives

Jammu and Kashmir police busted an interstate and trans-national terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of arms and explosives. The investigation involved arrests in...

Parliamentary panel refuses discussion on Red Fort blast
Parliamentary panel refuses discussion on Red Fort blast

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs refused to discuss the Red Fort blast during a meeting, citing the pre-set agenda of 'Disaster Management'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO