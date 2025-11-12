Bihar elections: No repoll recommended in Phase 2 also, says EC

21:33





It said this is for the first time in the recent history of the state that no repoll has been ordered.





In the first phase too, no repoll took place.





"After scrutiny, no discrepancy or malpractice was found at any of the polling station and no repoll was recommended. With this, over the two-phased Bihar elections zero re-poll has been recommended. This is a first in the recent history of elections in the state," the EC said in a statement.





In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, as many as 96 repolls were held. -- PTI

