Follow Rediff on:      
Arms supplier from MP held with 14 illegal weapons, ammunition in Delhi

Wed, 12 November 2025
20:38
The Delhi police arrested a 27-year-old man allegedly involved in supplying illegal firearms from Madhya Pradesh to criminals in Delhi-NCR, an official said on Wednesday. 

The accused, identified as Gaurav Kumar, was apprehended near Mahadev Chowk in Rohini when he was carrying a backpack containing a large cache of arms, he said. 

According to police, 14 illegal firearms -- including six semi-automatic pistols and eight single-shot pistols -- along with 56 live cartridges and four extra magazines were recovered from his possession. 

During interrogation, Gaurav revealed that he had been procuring weapons from a supplier in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, and selling them to gangsters and other criminal syndicates in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh for the last several months. Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

