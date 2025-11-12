HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Amit Shah's Gujarat visit cancelled after Delhi car blast

Wed, 12 November 2025
18:14
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Gujarat on Thursday has been cancelled, according to BJP office-bearers.

Though no official reason was given for the cancellation, it is believed that the home minister is busy in the aftermath of the car blast in the national capital.

Shah was scheduled to inaugurate the Ahmedabad Food Festival and the Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025 at the Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre on November 13. 

He was also invited to attend the inauguration programmes at Dudhsagar Dairy in Boriyavi in Mehsana, said Gandhinagar Lok Sabha spokesperson and BJP leader Bimal Joshi.

"Shah's visit to Ahmedabad and Mehsana stands cancelled. It is likely that the Union Minister may join the event in Boriyavi virtually via video conferencing," Joshi added.

A high-intensity blast in a car near the Red Fort on Monday evening killed at least 12 persons. 

Shah later visited the site. He twice reviewed the security situation in the national capital and other parts of the country on Tuesday. -- PTI

The police suspect the recces were part of a larger conspiracy to target the historic monument on January 26, which might have failed due to intense patrolling in the area at the time.

Jammu and Kashmir police busted an interstate and trans-national terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of arms and explosives. The investigation involved arrests in...

Delhi Police has issued an alert across Delhi and neighboring states to locate a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case.

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs refused to discuss the Red Fort blast during a meeting, citing the pre-set agenda of 'Disaster Management'.

