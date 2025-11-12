Amit Shah's Gujarat visit cancelled after Delhi car blast

18:14





Though no official reason was given for the cancellation, it is believed that the home minister is busy in the aftermath of the car blast in the national capital.





Shah was scheduled to inaugurate the Ahmedabad Food Festival and the Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025 at the Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre on November 13.





He was also invited to attend the inauguration programmes at Dudhsagar Dairy in Boriyavi in Mehsana, said Gandhinagar Lok Sabha spokesperson and BJP leader Bimal Joshi.





"Shah's visit to Ahmedabad and Mehsana stands cancelled. It is likely that the Union Minister may join the event in Boriyavi virtually via video conferencing," Joshi added.





A high-intensity blast in a car near the Red Fort on Monday evening killed at least 12 persons.





Shah later visited the site. He twice reviewed the security situation in the national capital and other parts of the country on Tuesday. -- PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Gujarat on Thursday has been cancelled, according to BJP office-bearers.