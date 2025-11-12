HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Actor Govinda hospitalised after fainting at home

Wed, 12 November 2025
Share:
08:47
image
Bollywood actor Govinda has been admitted to the CritiCare hospital in suburban Juhu in Mumbai after he fainted at home around midnight, his legal advisor and friend Lalit Bindal said.
 
The 61-year-old actor is undergoing tests at the hospital, Bindal added.
 
"He fainted in the evening and called me. I brought him CritiCare hospital. He is under observation and undergoing tests," Bindal told PTI.

He also shared the health update about Govinda on Instagram.
 
"My dear and respected @govinda_herono1 has been admitted in hospital with complaints of disorientation and unconscious (sic). I pray for his speedy recovery," he posted. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dharmendra discharged from hospital, to be treated at home
LIVE! Dharmendra discharged from hospital, to be treated at home

'Delhi blast not a suicide attack, explosion in panic'
'Delhi blast not a suicide attack, explosion in panic'

Sources told ANI that the suspect did not follow the usual pattern of a suicide car bombing -- he neither rammed the car into a target nor collided intentionally.

Dr Shaheen Sayeed part of Jaish women wing: Officials
Dr Shaheen Sayeed part of Jaish women wing: Officials

A woman doctor arrested in connection with an inter-state terror module was part of Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, an organization launched by Jaish-e-Mohammed, officials said.

Delhi blast accused Dr Shaheen divorced Maha man in 2015
Delhi blast accused Dr Shaheen divorced Maha man in 2015

A woman doctor from Lucknow, arrested in connection with an inter-state terror module, was previously married to a man from Maharashtra, police said.

Agencies probe how terror module amassed explosives
Agencies probe how terror module amassed explosives

Security agencies are investigating how a terror module acquired and stored a large quantity of Ammonium Nitrate, suspected to be used in a recent deadly blast. The investigation focuses on the logistics and procurement network of the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO