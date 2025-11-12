HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Absconder held 26 years after rash driving case in Jammu

Wed, 12 November 2025
A man, who had been absconding for 26 years in a case of rash driving allegedly resulting in the death of a person, was arrested by the Jammu police following his deportation from the United Kingdom to India, officials said on Wednesday. 

The accused, identified as Naveen Kousha, a resident of Ropar in Punjab, was wanted in connection with a case registered under Sections 304-A (causing death due to rash driving), 279 (rash driving) and 337 of the Rambir Panel Code (causing injuries) at the Jhajjar Kotli police station in 1999, they said. 

A warrant under Section 512 CrPC had been issued against him by the court of Munsiff Jammu after he absconded in 1999, they said. 

During this period, he had settled abroad and obtained permanent citizenship in the UK, officials added. 

Following sustained efforts and coordinated action by the Jhajjar Kotli Police and with the support of multiple agencies, the accused was apprehended upon his deportation from the United Kingdom to India, they said. 

The police said that the arrest marks a success for the Jammu rural police in their drive against absconders and proclaimed offenders, reaffirming their commitment to ensuring justice and upholding the rule of law. -- PTI

