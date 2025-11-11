HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
World leaders condemn Delhi blast, express grief in loss of lives

Tue, 11 November 2025
20:11
image
Leaders from across the world, including the US, China, Japan, and Israel, on Tuesday expressed grief and shock over the loss of lives after an explosion in the Indian capital killed at least 12 people and injured several others. 

A powerful blast ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing nine people and injuring 20 others. 

The death toll rose to 12 on Tuesday, with three more people succumbing to injuries, the police said. 

Expressing condolences over the deadly explosion, the US said it continues to closely monitor the situation. 

"Our hearts are with those affected by the terrible explosion in New Delhi. We continue to closely monitor the situation. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," the state department's bureau of South and Central Asian affairs said in a post on X Monday. 

China expressed shock over the bomb blast in Delhi. We are shocked by the incident, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing in Beijing, replying to a question. 

He conveyed condolences to the victims, extended sincere sympathies to the families of the deceased and the injured, and wished the injured a speedy recovery. 

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in a social media post, said she is in "deep sorrow to learn that many precious lives were lost in the explosion". 

She expressed her condolences to the victims and their bereaved families, and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. 

Saddened by news of the explosion in Delhi last evening. 

"Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of India. Our thoughts are with all those affected," Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said in a social media post. -- PTI

