HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will bring tariffs down with India at some point: Trump

Tue, 11 November 2025
Share:
08:53
image
The US is pretty close to reaching a fair trade deal with India, President Donald Trump has said, adding that he will lower the tariffs imposed on New Delhi at some point. "We're making a deal with India, much different deal than we had in the past. So right now, they don't love me, but they'll love us again," Trump said on Monday. 

He made the remarks during a ceremony in the Oval Office, where Sergio Gor was sworn in as America's Ambassador to India by US Vice President J D Vance. "We're getting a fair deal, just a fair trade deal. We had pretty unfair trade deals. They're very good negotiators, Sergio, so you have to take a look at that, if you would please," Trump said. "But we're getting close. Scott, I think we're pretty close to doing a deal that's good for everybody," Trump said to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was present in the Oval Office for the swearing-in ceremony. "That's right," Bessent responded to Trump. "In the old days, do you think (former US President Joe) Biden would ask that question? I don't think so. How are we doing with India?' He didn't know about India. He didn't know a damn thing. That's okay," Trump said. 

Trump was asked about the trade deal with India and whether he is willing to consider lowering the current tariff rate imposed on Delhi. "Well, right now the tariffs are very high on India because of the Russian oil, and they've stopped doing the Russian oil. It's been reduced very substantially. Yeah, we're going to be bringing the tariffs down," Trump said. "At some point, no, at some point, we're going to be bringing them down. Without tariffs, this country would be in such trouble as they were for many years."

Relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for New Delhi's procurement of Russian oil. India had described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" while maintaining that its energy policy is guided by its own national interest. 

Five rounds of talks have been completed so far for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between the US and India. Last month, an official had said in New Delhi that the two countries are very near to concluding the proposed bilateral trade agreement, as both sides are converging on most of the issues. The official had said that the two countries are sorting out the language of the agreement. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Veteran actor, beloved star, Dharmendra dies
LIVE! Veteran actor, beloved star, Dharmendra dies

9 killed, 20 injured in car blast near Red Fort
9 killed, 20 injured in car blast near Red Fort

The police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

Red Fort blast: Cops register FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act
Red Fort blast: Cops register FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals.

Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained
Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained

Delhi Police have detained the owner of a car in connection with an explosion near the Red Fort that resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Delhi blast: Explosion in Hyundai i20 car, says Amit Shah
Delhi blast: Explosion in Hyundai i20 car, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said investigators are keeping all options open while probing the blast near the Red Fort that claimed eight lives. Teams of Delhi Police, NIA, NSG and forensics have started the probe.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO