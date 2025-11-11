Was Red Fort blast a fidayeen attack? Delhi police say...

12:05





According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect intended to carry out an explosion. As soon as the suspect learned that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation, apparently to maximise casualties and avoid capture by police, the sources added.





Investigators are also probing if the actual target of the attack was at another location since the car was moving slowly. Investigators are looking at all possible angles including. It is worth noting that Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police had jointly recovered 360 kg of explosive material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad and apprehended two persons, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, in the matter on early Monday.





Agencies are currently investigating the matter and are working to uncover the full intent behind the blast, while continuing efforts to identify all those involved and the sequence of events that led to the incident. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed at the spot near the Red Fort, where a blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car on Monday evening at around 7 pm.

-- ANI

Delhi Police's initial investigation suggests that the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a fidayeen (suicide) attack, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday.