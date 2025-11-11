HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Was Red Fort blast a fidayeen attack? Delhi police say...

Tue, 11 November 2025
Share:
12:05
image
Delhi Police's initial investigation suggests that the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a fidayeen (suicide) attack, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect intended to carry out an explosion. As soon as the suspect learned that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation, apparently to maximise casualties and avoid capture by police, the sources added. 

Investigators are also probing if the actual target of the attack was at another location since the car was moving slowly. Investigators are looking at all possible angles including. It is worth noting that Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police had jointly recovered 360 kg of explosive material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad and apprehended two persons, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, in the matter on early Monday. 

Agencies are currently investigating the matter and are working to uncover the full intent behind the blast, while continuing efforts to identify all those involved and the sequence of events that led to the incident. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed at the spot near the Red Fort, where a blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car on Monday evening at around 7 pm. 
-- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Those responsible for Delhi blast will be punished: PM
LIVE! Those responsible for Delhi blast will be punished: PM

Red Fort blast toll rises to 12; Delhi on high-alert
Red Fort blast toll rises to 12; Delhi on high-alert

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. Till last night, nine people were confirmed to have died in the blast and 20 others were injured, officials said.

Police search on in Faridabad to unearth Muzammil's links
Police search on in Faridabad to unearth Muzammil's links

Police in Faridabad continue their investigation into a suspected terror module after a large quantity of explosives was found in rented rooms. The probe is also examining potential links to a recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort.

Delhi 10/11 blast: Pulwama doctor was driving Hyundai i20 car
Delhi 10/11 blast: Pulwama doctor was driving Hyundai i20 car

Hours before the blast in Delhi, eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives were seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module on Monday.

Ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, detonators used in Red Fort blast
Ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, detonators used in Red Fort blast

According to sources, a man named Tariq from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who has been arrested, is said to have given the Hyundai i20 car to Umar Mohammad.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO