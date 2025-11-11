UP's Deoria youth among those injured in Delhi blast

19:02

According to the police, Shiva Jaiswal, who runs a readymade garment shop in the main square of Bhaluani Nagar Panchayat, travelled to Delhi on November 9 to purchase clothing.





Upon his arrival in Delhi on Monday morning, he bought readymade garments in Gandhinagar.





After his shopping, he visited his sister, Purnima Jaiswal, who lives in Ankur Vihar Colony in Bhajanpura. Around 6:00 pm, he left his sister's house, informing her that he was going to Govindpuri Colony to meet his maternal uncle's son.





While en route to Govindpuri, he was injured in the blast near the Red Fort.





Circle officer Rajesh Chaturvedi of Barhaj informed that Shiva's entire family has travelled to Delhi.





Purnima notified her family members over the phone that Shiva's condition is stable, according to police. -- PTI

