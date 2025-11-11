HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP's Deoria youth among those injured in Delhi blast

Tue, 11 November 2025
Share:
19:02
A damaged car in blast near Red Fort in Delhi./ANI on X
A damaged car in blast near Red Fort in Delhi./ANI on X
A 22-year-old man hailing from the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh is among those who were injured in the high-intensity explosion at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi on Monday evening. 

According to the police, Shiva Jaiswal, who runs a readymade garment shop in the main square of Bhaluani Nagar Panchayat, travelled to Delhi on November 9 to purchase clothing. 

Upon his arrival in Delhi on Monday morning, he bought readymade garments in Gandhinagar. 

After his shopping, he visited his sister, Purnima Jaiswal, who lives in Ankur Vihar Colony in Bhajanpura. Around 6:00 pm, he left his sister's house, informing her that he was going to Govindpuri Colony to meet his maternal uncle's son. 

While en route to Govindpuri, he was injured in the blast near the Red Fort. 

Circle officer Rajesh Chaturvedi of Barhaj informed that Shiva's entire family has travelled to Delhi. 

Purnima notified her family members over the phone that Shiva's condition is stable, according to police. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Delhi blast handed over to NIA which probes terror cases
Delhi blast handed over to NIA which probes terror cases

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the probe into a blast near the Red Fort to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), indicating a suspected terror link. The blast claimed 12 lives.

DTC conductor, taxi driver among 12 killed in Red Fort blast
DTC conductor, taxi driver among 12 killed in Red Fort blast

A blast near Delhi's Red Fort has claimed the lives of 12 people, including a young man from Uttar Pradesh, a DTC conductor, and a taxi driver.

LIVE! Exit polls give NDA clear majority in Bihar
LIVE! Exit polls give NDA clear majority in Bihar

'This Election Marks End Of Nitish-Lalu Era'
'This Election Marks End Of Nitish-Lalu Era'

'If the RJD loses it would be out of power for nearly 25 years. Meanwhile, the JD-U will have survival issues if it gets less number of seats.'

Delhi blast: Ex-landlord of car's first owner to be quizzed
Delhi blast: Ex-landlord of car's first owner to be quizzed

A Gurugram resident was questioned by police regarding a car used in the Red Fort blast, as the car's original owner was once the resident's tenant. The death toll in the explosion has risen to 12.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO