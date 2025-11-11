HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Unforgivable!: Hema Malini on fake news of Dharmendra death

Tue, 11 November 2025
Share:
09:56
image
Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol on Tuesday said the veteran actor is stable and recovering, urging the media to stop circulating false news about his health as the 89-year-old star remains under observation at a Mumbai hospital. "The media seems to be in over-drive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery," Esha wrote on Instagram. 

Dharmendra's wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, also criticised irresponsible media coverage of the veteran actor's health. "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," Malini posted on X. 

Their statements came after several prominent figures, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and lyricist Javed Akhtar, posted tributes on X, even as the family denied reports of Dharmendra's death.

Dharmendra has been in and out of south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for several days. Malini had, earlier on Monday night, urged people to remain calm and pray for his recovery. "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery," she posted on X. 

The entire Deol family, including Malini, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, are currently at the hospital. Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan visited the family, while actor Govinda was also seen at the hospital. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Red Fort blast: Pulwama doctor was driving car
LIVE! Red Fort blast: Pulwama doctor was driving car

Ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, detonators used in Red Fort blast
Ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, detonators used in Red Fort blast

According to sources, a man named Tariq from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who has been arrested, is said to have given the Hyundai i20 car to Umar Mohammad.

'Who Is Spreading False News About Dharamji?'
'Who Is Spreading False News About Dharamji?'

'Even Wikipedia has fallen for it. Who are these so-called sources spreading false news?'

Red Fort blast: Cops register FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act
Red Fort blast: Cops register FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals.

Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained
Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained

Delhi Police have detained the owner of a car in connection with an explosion near the Red Fort that resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO