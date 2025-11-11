Unforgivable!: Hema Malini on fake news of Dharmendra death

09:56





Dharmendra's wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, also criticised irresponsible media coverage of the veteran actor's health. "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," Malini posted on X.





Their statements came after several prominent figures, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and lyricist Javed Akhtar, posted tributes on X, even as the family denied reports of Dharmendra's death.





Dharmendra has been in and out of south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for several days. Malini had, earlier on Monday night, urged people to remain calm and pray for his recovery. "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery," she posted on X.





The entire Deol family, including Malini, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, are currently at the hospital. Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan visited the family, while actor Govinda was also seen at the hospital. PTI

Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol on Tuesday said the veteran actor is stable and recovering, urging the media to stop circulating false news about his health as the 89-year-old star remains under observation at a Mumbai hospital. "The media seems to be in over-drive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery," Esha wrote on Instagram.