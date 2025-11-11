HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UK issues travel advisory after Delhi blast

Tue, 11 November 2025
16:59
The UK has updated its travel advisory for British nationals travelling to India after the explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening. 

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office update calls on its nationals in Delhi to follow the advice of the local authorities. 

"There has been an explosion at the Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station, New Delhi," reads the FCDO update for India. 

"If you're in the immediate area follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local media," it adds. 

The FCDO country-based advisory is a guidance on travel rather than a government-imposed regulation. It is intended to flag risks for travellers in order to make "informed decisions" and could lead to travel insurance being invalidated if the advice is overlooked. 

The rest of the advisory for India remains unchanged, advising against all travel within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border, "except for at Wagah where travellers can cross the border'. 

Travel warnings also remain in place for British nationals for Kashmir and Manipur regions. -- PTI

