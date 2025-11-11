Those responsible for Delhi blast will be punished: PM

"All those responsible for the Delhi blast will be brought to justice," PM Modi says in Bhutan. The prime minister, who is on a visit to Bhutan, added, "Our agencies will dig deep into the roots of the conspiracy. The entire nation stands with the families of those affected by the Delhi blast. The horrifying incident in Delhi has shocked everyone."
In Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today reviewed the security situation in the national capital and other parts of the country in the wake of the blast near the Red Fort that left 12 people dead, sources said.
The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and DG, NIA, Sadanand Vasant Date. DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat also attend the meeting virtually. During the meeting, top officials gave detailed presentations on the situation in the aftermath of the blast.