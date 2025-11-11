HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
There were body parts under my feet: Eyewitnesses speak

Tue, 11 November 2025
15:08
The son of blast victim Dinesh Misra weeps. Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
Body parts lay scattered, with some fragments even reaching the nearby Jain Mandir, leaving locals terrified and sleepless through the night. The powerful explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday killed 12 people and left several injured, rattling one of the city's most crowded and historic neighbourhoods. 

Karamjot, who sells bags in Chandni Chowk, recalled the chaos that unfolded moments after the blast. "I saw a large number of people running towards me from the Red Fort side. Everyone was screaming. I ran towards the gurdwara and took shelter there until things calmed down," she said. 

JP Mishra, an employee at the Jain Mandir sports club, said locals rushed to help the injured before emergency teams arrived. "When I reached the spot, I saw dismembered bodies everywhere. Some of the body parts even came under my feet," he said, his voice trembling. 

Another eyewitness, 45-year-old Karmayta Devi, who lives near the Jain Mandir, said her family could not sleep the entire night. "It felt like an earthquake. The ground was shaking. My 15-year-old son, who saw the bodies lying around, was terrified. Some parts of the bodies even flew into the Jain Mandir compound," she recounted. 

Ten-year-old Priya, who lives close to the Red Fort, said the blast was so strong that the cement from the ceiling of her house fell off. "Our school is closed today. We couldn't sleep the whole night. I have never heard such a loud sound before," she said softly. 

Meanwhile, shopkeepers fear that they might incur losses for the next few months. The explosion has left the neighbourhood scarred, with fear and disbelief still hanging heavy in the air as investigators try to piece together the sequence of events behind the deadly blast. PTI

LIVE! Red Fort blast: Shah calls for second security meeting
LIVE! Red Fort blast: Shah calls for second security meeting

From Faridabad to Red Fort: Tracking i-20 car's trail
From Faridabad to Red Fort: Tracking i-20 car's trail

The car entered the parking area near the Red Fort complex at 3:19 pm, where it remained parked for around three hours. The car exited the parking area at 6:22 pm and moved toward the Red Fort. Just 24 minutes after its exit, at 6:52 pm,...

DTC conductor, taxi driver among 12 killed in Red Fort blast
DTC conductor, taxi driver among 12 killed in Red Fort blast

A blast near Delhi's Red Fort has claimed the lives of 12 people, including a young man from Uttar Pradesh, a DTC conductor, and a taxi driver.

'We took stones for India:' Doc's family denies terror links
'We took stones for India:' Doc's family denies terror links

Shakil said his family, who are farmers by occupation, have been targeted by stone-pelters in the past for being nationalists.

Red Fort blast: Mother of i20 driver called for DNA test
Red Fort blast: Mother of i20 driver called for DNA test

Dr Umar Nabi was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the blast near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least 12 people. He hails from Koil village in Pulwama, they said.

